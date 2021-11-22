Benee announces 2022 world tour

New Zealand indie-pop singer Benee has announced a world tour, spanning the first half of next year.
The tour will kick off in her home country early next year before heading to Australia in March, Europe and the UK across April and May, and North America in June. It also includes a number of festival line-ups. Tickets are on sale here.
The tour announcement follows the release of Benee’s debut album ‘Hey u x’ in November last year. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, describing the record as “the sound of a pop star who’s resolutely herself and, ultimately, there’s nothing cooler than that”.
Benee followed up ‘Hey u x’ last month with her new single ‘Doesn’t Matter’, written during a period when she felt “truly overwhelmed, anxious, and stuck”.
Benee’s 2022 world tour dates:
JANUARY
Saturday 8 – Whangamata, Dance Farm
FEBRUARY
Friday 25 – Nelson, Trafalgar Centre
Sunday 27 – Dunedin, Town Hall
MARCH
Tuesday 1 – Invercargill, ILT Stadium
Thursday 3 – Auckland, Town Hall
Friday 4 – Hamilton, Globex Arena Claudelands
Saturday 5 – Wellington, Anderson Park
Sunday 6 – Tauranga, Lion Foundation Centre
Friday 11 – Palmerston North Central, Energy Trust Arena
Saturday 12 – Napier, Pettigrew Arena
Sunday 13 – New Plymouth, TSB Stadium
Friday 18 – Hobart, Botanical Gardens
Saturday 19 – Canberra, Wine Machine
Sunday 20 – Gold Coast, HOTA Amphitheatre
Wednesday 23 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
Friday 25 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Sunday 27 – Perth, Red Hill Amphitheatre
Tuesday 29 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre
APRIL
Saturday 2 – Yarra Valley, Wine Machine
Sunday 3 – Wollongong, Yours & Owls
Thursday 7 – Sydney, Big Top
Saturday 9 – Hunter Valley, Wine Machine
Thursday 28 – Moscow, Izvestya Hall
Saturday 30 – Åre, Åre Sessions Festival
MAY
Sunday 1 – Stockholm, Fallan
Monday 2 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene
Wednesday 4 – Copenhagen, Amager Bio
Friday 6 – Brussel, Les Nuits Botanique
Saturday 7 – Paris, Trabendo
Monday 9 – Cologne, Live Music Hall
Tuesday 10 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall
Friday 13 – Luxembourg, Rockhall Club
Sunday 15 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanisers
Monday 16 – Manchester, Albert Hall
Tuesday 17 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Thursday 19 – Zurich, Komplex 457
Friday 20 – Milan, Fabrique
Sunday 22 – Prague, Roxy
Monday 23 – Munich, Freiheitshalle
Tuesday 24 – Vienna, Arena
Thursday 26 – Warsaw, Proxima
Friday 27 – Hamburg, Mojo
Saturday 28 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
Tuesday 31 – Montreal, QC Corona Theatre
JUNE
Wednesday 1 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre
Friday 3 – Minneapolis, First Avenue
Saturday 4 – Chicago, Vic Theatre
Monday 6 – Detroit, St. Andrew’s Hall
Tuesday 7 – Columbus, Newport Music Hall
Wednesday 8 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
Tuesday 14 – Boston, House of Blues
Wednesday 15 – Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts
Friday 17 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse
Tuesday 21 – Englewood, Gothic Theatre
Wednesday 22 – Salt Lake City, The Depot
Friday 24 – Seattle, The Showbox
Saturday 25 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom
Sunday 26 – Vancouver, Vogue Theatre
Tuesday 28 – San Francisco, The Warfield Theatre
Thursday 30 – Los Angeles, The Novo