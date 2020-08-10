Benee drops new single and music video ‘Snail’

New Zealand pop artist Benee has shared a new single, ‘Snail’.

The track premiered with an animated music video, created by Goodbye Robot. Watch it below:

Per a press release, the song was inspired from Benee’s fascination with snails while New Zealand was under coronavirus-imposed lockdown.

“When we were in lockdown, I was fascinated by snails. There wasn’t really a lot to be doing, so I would spend a lot of time outside looking at snails and would think about how they’re doing their own little thing and they’re all free,” Benee said in a statement.

“I just played around with the idea of being kind of like a snail and how I come out in the rain. Being stuck inside because of COVID, it’s kind of my lockdown song.”

The track follows Benee’s collaboration with Bakar and Kenny Beats on ‘Night Garden’, which featured an animated music video that dropped earlier this month.

Benee is set to take the stage at the upcoming Yours and Owls Festival, alongside Tones And I, DMA’S, Hockey Dad, Lime Cordiale, PNAU, Adrian Eagle and more.

The festival will take place in January 2021 after being postponed from October this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.