Benee, G Flip take home wins at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Benee and G Flip are amongst some of the world’s finest, having been honoured with Best New Zealand Artist and Best Australian Act, respectively, at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards.

The virtual ceremony was held earlier this morning (November 9), kicking off at 7AM AEST/9AM NZDT, and was hosted by Best UK & Ireland Act winners Little Mix.

G Flip took home the crown in a stacked Aussie category, where she was up against Tones & I, The Kid Laroi, Baker Boy and Hayden James. Similarly, Benee beat out The Naked and Famous, Baynk, Jawsh 685 and L.A.B.

Lady Gaga was the artist with the most nominations for this year’s MTV EMAs, totalling seven. She ended up being voted Best Artist and Best US Act.

BTS and Justin Bieber narrowly followed, with five nominations each. The K-pop group took out four of those noms, including Best Song, Best Group, Biggest Fans, and Best Virtual Live.

Doja Cat made waves with a striking rock performance of ‘Say So’, whilst picking up Best New Act, which Benee was also nominated for.

This isn’t the only award G Flip has received recently, also picking up Live Drummer of the Year at last month’s National Live Music Awards.

She released a new track by the name of ‘You & I‘, only a few weeks prior, about “being able to look at someone and the whole world just becomes background noise to your epic love story.”

G Flip’s first single of the year was ‘Hyperfine‘, which she continuously teased before its official release in May. Sandwiched in-between was ‘Unapologetic‘, written and performed for Bonds as part of their ‘Unplugged’ campaign.

Benee is set to return to Australia early next year for Yours & Owls Festival 2021.