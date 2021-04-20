BENEE, Jackson Wang, Baker Boy and more featured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list 2021

Forbes has revealed its 2021 30 Under 30 list for Asia with musicians such as BENEE and Jackson Wang making the entertainment and sports category.

The annual list spotlights 300 individuals under the age of 30 that have made significant strides and impact in their respective fields, ranging from entertainment and sports to science, entrepreneurship, activism and more.

Included in this year’s 30 Under 30 list for Asia in the entertainment and sports category are Hong Kong’s Jackson Wang of GOT7 fame as well as South Korean musicians Hwasa (of K-pop group MAMAMOO) and solo artist IU.

Advertisement

The list also includes New Zealand singer BENEE and producer Jawsh 685, Australian rapper Baker Boy, Filipino artist and Dirty Hit signee No Rome, Indonesian singer Maudy Ayunda, and Pakistani producer Abdullah Siddiqui.

Check out this year’s complete 30 Under 30 list for Asia here.

Making the same Forbes list last year were Australian singer Tones And I, Afghan artist Sonita Alizadeh, K-pop group Twice, and Indonesian singer and 88rising signee NIKI.

The 2021 European list for Forbes’ 30 Under 30 was revealed earlier this month. It includes the likes of Arlo Parks, KSI, Girl In Red, MNEK, Ms Banks, Mahalia, Shygirl, Maria Bakalova and Emma Corrin, among others.

The entertainment and sports category of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list was judged by ONE Championship Group President Hua Fung Teh and BandLab Technologies CEO Kuok Meng Ru. [Editor’s Note: NME, NME Australia and NME Asia are owned and operated by BandLab Technologies.]