Benee shares animated music video for ‘Night Garden’

Benee has dropped an animated music video for her latest single, ‘Night Garden’.

The visual was animated and illustrated by Alisa, who operates under the handle alizzerrit on Instagram. Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘Night Garden’ was originally released in mid-July, and marked Benee’s first original release this year. The track features a verse from Bakar and production from Kenny Beats.

Upon its release, Benee described working with Beats as “awesome”.

“He was so fast [at] making the beat that it was also probably the fastest I have ever had to write a song ha ha!” the singer joked.

She also added that she wanted Bakar to feature on the track because he had “the coolest voice”.

“I felt it would be sick to have him on it!” she said.

Last month, Benee made her television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed her breakthrough track, ‘Supalonely’. This performance was followed up by another on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Advertisement

Benee is slated to perform next year in January as part of the lineup for Yours and Owls festival. She will share the stage alongside Tones And I, DMA’S, Lime Cordiale and more.

Benee’s breakout track, ‘Supalonely’, is now certified platinum in the United States, and has now amassed over 1.4billion streams worldwide.