Benee to live-stream sold-out Auckland show later this month

BENEE will live-stream the final show of her New Zealand tour on October 17. The singer-songwriter is set to perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena in front of a sold-out crowd.

The stream is ticketed and will commence at 9.20am BST/9.20pm NZT. Ticket holders will have access to the stream both live and on-demand for 48 hours after the performance.

BENEE made the announcement on social media today (October 8).

“We’re live-streaming the show so you can get a ticket & watch it anywhere,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

In a press statement, BENEE spoke of her gratitude at being able to perform shows in the current climate.

“Musicians from all over the place are missing the live connection with their supporters right now so I feel incredibly lucky to be able to get back on stage,” she said.

“I’m so excited that we’re streaming the Auckland show, it means we can bring my fans from all over into the room with us.”

BENEE has kept busy in 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter has released the singles ‘Night Garden’ and ‘Snail’ in 2020, as well as an alternate version of her breakout hit, ‘Supalonely’.

In June, she made her television debut, performing ‘Supalonely’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.