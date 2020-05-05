BENEE to perform as part of Nova’s Red Room livestream series

New Zealand singer-songwriter BENEE will perform on Nova’s Red Room livestream next week (May 14). The young artist will perform her hit single, ‘Supalonely’, and also partake in a Q&A session with fans watching the live-stream.

BENEE’s live-stream will be the third in Nova’s new online Red Room series, which was unveiled in March. Conan Gray kicked off proceedings on April 15, followed by Dua Lipa on April 29. So far, all livestreams in the new series have featured a Q&A portion to which fans can apply in the lead-up to the stream. There is no word yet on who will follow BENEE in the series.

BENEE began to make waves internationally last year, with the release of her EPs ‘Fire On Marzz’ and ‘Stella & Steve’. The latter features breakout hit ‘Supalonely’, which proved a global hit on its release in late 2019.

The track got Elton John’s attention, who described BENEE as “an amazing young artist” who “writes really brilliantly” on his Apple Music show.

The Kiwi singer-songwriter appeared at Laneway Festival earlier in the year, with NME deeming her Melbourne set as one of the best by an up-and-coming artist.

BENEE’s next scheduled Australian show will take place at the rescheduled Splendour in The Grass in October.