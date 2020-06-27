Benjamin Trillado shares introspective new single ‘Worth’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Benjamin Trillado has shared a new single, entitled ‘Worth’. Listen to it below:

The single was produced by Jono Steer at The Perch Recording Studio and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Joe Carra of Crystal Mastering.

Per a press release, the single revolves around Trillado’s “empowering search for self-love and acceptance as a queer person”.

“This song is about understanding your own self-value and accepting that you deserve a place in this world,” said Trillado in a statement.

“As a queer person, I grew up struggling to come to terms with my sexuality and often resented myself for it. ‘Worth’ shares the struggles I faced in accepting myself and the empowerment that lies in embracing one’s identity. This song is a love letter to the LGBTQIA+ community and goes out to anyone who needs a reminder to love and accept themselves for who they truly are.”

To coincide with the single launch, Trillado also announced a handful of upcoming livestream dates. Find the full list of performances below.

‘Worth’ is Trillado’s third official single to date, following 2018’s ‘Glue’ and ‘First Kiss’, released last year.

Benjamin Trillado’s upcoming livestream performances are:

The Isolation Sessions (July 16), time TBA

‘Worth’ Virtual Home Tour, “Benjamin’s Bedroom” (17) 8pm AEST

‘Worth’ Virtual Home Tour, “Benjamin’s Bathroom” (24) 8pm AEST

Real Songwriters of Melbourne Live (30), time TBA

‘Worth’ Virtual Home Tour, “Benjamin’s Kitchen” (31) 8pm AEST