Benjamin Trillado shares music clip for ‘Worth’

Benjamin Trillado has shared the music video for his recently released single, ‘Worth’.

The minimalistic clip was directed by filmmaker and performer Jacob Edmonds, who is also seen dancing in the video.

“I tried a few different approaches but it became evident that I really needed to strip it back to allow the song to speak for itself,” Edmonds said in a statement.

“As a dancer, I felt it needed to be a spot I was comfortable being in but also personal. The less projected the more the lyrics stuck out and the marriage between the song and visuals found new meanings.”

Watch the music video for ‘Worth’ below:

‘Worth’ was first released in late June, and was produced by Jono Steer at The Perch Recording Studio and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer Joe Carra. The track follow’s his 2019 debut release ‘Glue’ and second single ‘First Kiss’.

Speaking at the time, Trillado explained how the track addressed self-acceptance and giving yourself value.

“As a queer person, I grew up struggling to come to terms with my sexuality and often resented myself for it. ‘Worth’ shares the struggles I faced in accepting myself and the empowerment that lies in embracing one’s identity,” he said.

“This song is a love letter to the LGBTQIA+ community and goes out to anyone who needs a reminder to love and accept themselves for who they truly are.”