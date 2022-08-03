NewsMusic News

Benny Blanco drops humorous teaser for collaborative track with BTS and Snoop Dogg

‘Bad Decisions’ is slated for release later this week

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
Benny Blanco BTS Snoop Dogg
(Credit: Press)

Benny Blanco has released a humorous teaser for ‘Bad Decisions’, his upcoming collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg.

The American musician and producer took to social media yesterday (August 2) to post a new video teaser for the collaborative single. In it, a deep voiceover reminiscent of old movie trailers declares BTS’ return to music before naming each artist on the track one by one – save for Blanco, who the voiceover quizzically mistakes for BTS member Jimin.

The trailer, captioned “they’re back 💜,” is accompanied by a YouTube premiere link for the music video for ‘Bad Decisions’.

Slated for release on August 5, ‘Bad Decisions’ is the first single from Blanco’s as-yet-unnamed third LP, which will be released later this year. It is also part of a collaboration with Xbox.

“I’m still pinching myself,” Blanco said of the forthcoming collaboration. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

‘Bad Decisions’ also marks Blanco’s second time working with BTS. Earlier this year, he released a medley of three fan favourite BTS songs in collaboration with the band. The medley featured remixes of singles ‘Fake Love’, ‘Life Goes On’ and ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, all done by Blanco.

In other BTS news, the septet recently announced that their variety show Run BTS will be returning with a new special episode. It will mark the first episode of the show in 10 months, after its third season concluded in October 2021.

