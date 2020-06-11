Bernard Fanning and Hatchie announced for The Triffid’s socially-distanced festival

Brisbane venue The Triffid has announced a string of socially-distanced live performances, kicking off in July, as the venue prepares to reopen its doors.

Starting from July 10 and spread over the course of a month, the venue’s Cabin Fever Festival features a lineup of Bernard Fanning, Hatchie, Sweater Curse and Troy Cassar-Daley, among others.

Due to ongoing public gathering restrictions, the venue will not be completely packed out and a cabaret seating style will be implemented to ensure distance between audience members. Some events are free and others are ticketed through Moshtix.

Advertisement

“In a series of cabaret seated events, The Triffid will celebrate the rebirth of our states live music scene in a month-long program in the leafy Triffid Garden. To compliment the amazing talent showcased; production and staging are being heavily upgraded to ensure the experience far outweighs a live stream,” venue managers said on the event website.

“The Triffid will be abiding by all current COVID regulations whilst striving to provide the best event experience you’ve come to expect from [Queensland Music Awards’] metro venue of the year.”

The news comes a day after fellow Brisbane venue The Zoo announced a program of social-distanced performances from next month. 30 events have already been locked in, and two groups of 100 people will be allowed in the venue each night.