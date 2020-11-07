Bernard Fanning, Ocean Alley to headline Greatest Southern Nights concerts at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena

Bernard Fanning, Ocean Alley, Matt Corby and more have been announced for The Greatest Southern Nights: two shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena that will be Australia’s first major indoor arena concerts since March. See the full lineup below.

A collaboration between TEG Live and Live Nation Australia, the shows will take place on the consecutive Saturdays of November 28 and December 5. The Greatest Southern Nights expect to welcome around 12,000 fans, with a capacity of just over 5,000 each night – a far cry from the Qudos Bank Arena’s full capacity of 21,000.

Playing the first night are Ocean Alley, Jack River, Ruby Fields and Jack Botts. The week after, Bernard Fanning, Matt Corby and merci, mercy will perform.

Tickets for the November 28 show go on sale this coming Monday (November 9) at 10am AEDT. Tickets for the December 5 show go on sale the day after (November 10) at 10am. Tickets for both will be up for grabs at Ticketek.

Excited to be heading back to Sydney as part of #greatsouthernnights. On Saturday 5 Dec i'll be performing @qudosbankarena joined by @MattCorby and @mercimercymusic . Tickets on sale Tue 10 Nov 10am AEDT. https://t.co/JxHZgE9X7I pic.twitter.com/MgrQcENKsU — Bernard Fanning (@bernardfanning) November 6, 2020

The Greatest Southern Nights – as its name indicates – marks the grand finale of Great Southern Nights, a New South Wales initiative to revive the state’s live music industry by staging 1,000 “COVID-safe” gigs across Sydney and regional NSW in the month of November.

Great Southern Nights opened applications for venues to be part of the initiative in August, and began announcing artists – including some of those on the lineup for the Qudos Bank Arena events – in September. Other acts playing Great Southern Nights include Amy Shark, Lime Cordiale, Ash Grunwald, Ruel, Jessica Mauboy, Teskey Brothers and many more.

Excited to announce we’re going to be playing at @qudosbankarena in Sydney on Sat Nov 28 as part of the Greatest Southern Nights event. We’ll be joined by @jackrivermusic, @rubyfieldsm8 & Jack Botts. This is a one off COVID Safe gig and tix are limited. On sale 10am Monday! pic.twitter.com/ngXuracMXG — Ocean Alley (@oceanalleyau) November 6, 2020

“I’m so happy to be part of the reopening of the live music scene in NSW,” Fanning said in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity to get people safely together again, but just as importantly, to give the music industry workers whose lives have been so upended by COVID, a chance to get back to doing what they do best.”

Ocean Alley added, “The opportunity to headline Qudos Bank Arena in our hometown makes this show that extra bit more special for us, and we can’t wait to finally play our latest album ‘Lonely Diamond’ in a live setting.”

The lineup for The Greatest Southern Nights is:

November 28 –

Ocean Alley

Jack River

Ruby Fields

Jack Botts

December 5 –

Bernard Fanning

Matt Corby

merci, mercy