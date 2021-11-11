Listen to BERWYN’s “spiritual” new single ‘MIA’

BERWYN has shared a new track called ‘MIA’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the first material from the Trinidad-born, Romford-raised artist since he released his second mixtape, ‘TAPE2/FOMALHAUT’, over the summer.

‘MIA’ was co-produced by BERWYN alongside Fred again.., and delves into the former’s battle with insomnia while paying tribute to lost friends. It arrives with a WAXXWORK-directed official video.

“This song means the absolute universe to me. It’s a dedication to all the missing pieces that aren’t here anymore,” BERWYN explained in a statement.

“I titled it ‘MIA’ because it does what it says on the tin, it’s a time to think and to honour the people that aren’t with us now…and to acknowledge the fact that there is still a lot of violence outside.

“Performing this song comes like walking through a gate to the other side. Feels mad spiritual, not sure why.”

BERWYN is set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour this month, with shows scheduled for Dublin, Leeds, Edinburgh, Brighton among other cities. The stint will conclude with the rapper’s biggest gig to date at London’s Islington Academy on December 2.

Tickets are on sale here, and you can see the full list of tour dates below.

NOVEMBER 2021

22 – Dublin, Workman’s Club

24 – Edinburgh, Caves

25 – Leeds, Headrow House

26 – Manchester, YES

28 – Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

29 – Bristol, Exchange

30 – Brighton, Audio

DECEMBER 2021

2 – London, Islington Assembly Hall

BERWYN’s 2020 debut mixtape ‘Demotape/Vega’ was nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize. Speaking to NME at the ceremony in September, the artist said that he was “sitting on hundreds of new songs” and also had some “high-profile features” in the bag.

“The new music is slightly more polished,” he explained. “I actually have a bit of money now. I can actually afford a mic now, so there will be no more poor beats or poor quality. There will be the same amount of honesty because that’s all I’ve got to offer at the end of the day.”