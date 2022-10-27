Listen to BERWYN’s warm new single ‘Path To Satisfaction’

BERWYN has shared his new single ‘Path To Satisfaction’ – you can listen to the track below.

The song marks the Trinidad-born, Romford-raised rapper, singer, songwriter and producer’s first new material of 2022.

BERWYN, who won Best New Act From The UK at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 back in March, said that ‘Path To Satisfaction’ “recognises the change that comes with growth”.

“It acknowledges the path towards realising my identity and anticipates the future of BERWYN, that a man can have two homes and his body will know the difference.”

You can watch the LOOSE-directed music video, which was filmed during a recent trip to Trinidad, below.

“BERWYN finally returned to his Trinidadian birthplace following years of passport and visa issues that had shadowed him since arriving in the UK at the age of nine,” a press release explains about the origin of the track.

“After years away, he was reunited with his family – including his father and grandparents – during a genuinely enlightening trip. Upon his return, a tidal wave of memories flooded back, from the sight of the traditional pastime ‘pitching marbles’, the smell of smoked herring and the sound of local bird song – a sound his father used to obsessively record on a walkman and playback throughout his childhood.

“‘I’ve now learnt that a man can have two homes and his body will know the difference,’ he states.

BERWYN has also announced details of a UK tour in 2023, with general sale tickets set to go on sale tomorrow (October 28) at 10am from here.

You can check out BERWYN’s 2023 UK tour dates below.

March 2023

14 – King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

15 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

16 – Canvas, Manchester

17 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

19 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

20 – Thekla, Bristol

21 – The Globe, Cardiff

26 – Chalk, Brighton

27 – KOKO, London