Easy Life win Best New British Act supported by Nordoff Robbins at NME Awards 2020

Easy Life picked up the award for Best New British Act supported by Nordoff Robbins at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Speaking at this evening’s ceremony after being presented the award by Enter Shikari and Nordoff Robbins CEO Sandra Schembri, Easy Life broke out into an extended version of Maroon 5’s ‘She Will Be Loved’, prompting a mass singalong from the crowd.

Advertisement

Other nominees for the award included Sam Fender, D-Block Europe, Celeste and Jade Bird.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by Beabadoobee. Performances are still to come from AJ Tracey, Yungblud, FKA Twigs and show closers The 1975.

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.