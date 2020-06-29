Roddy Ricch and Lizzo among major winners at BET Awards 2020

Roddy Ricch and Lizzo were among the big winners at last night’s BET Awards 2020 (June 28) — you can check out the full winners’ list below.

Held virtually for the first time ever due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony — which is organised by the Black Entertainment Television network — featured a number of performances that were sent in by the likes of Public Enemy, Megan Thee Stallion and Jennifer Hudson.

The BET Awards 2020 saw Ricch pick up the award for Album of the Year for his debut LP ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’, while Lizzo won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.

Migos were awarded Best Group, while Megan Thee Stallion won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist went to DaBaby. You can see the full list of winners below.

Album of the Year

Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Chris Brown

Best Group

Migos

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – ‘No Guidance’

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

DaBaby

Video of the Year

DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – ‘Higher’

Video Director of the Year

Teyana ‘Spike Tee’ Taylor

Best New Artist

Roddy Ricch

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin – ‘Just for Me’

Best International Act

Burna Boy

Best New International Act

Sha Sha

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award

Marsai Martin

Best Movie

Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – ‘Hot Girl Summer’

BET Her Award

Beyoncé [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Beyoncé also won the Humanitarian Award, and the singer used her acceptance speech to implore people to keep continuing “to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system”.