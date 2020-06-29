Roddy Ricch and Lizzo among major winners at BET Awards 2020

Roddy Ricch and Lizzo were among the big winners at last night’s BET Awards 2020 (June 28) — you can check out the full winners’ list below.
Held virtually for the first time ever due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s ceremony — which is organised by the Black Entertainment Television network — featured a number of performances that were sent in by the likes of Public Enemy, Megan Thee Stallion and Jennifer Hudson.
The BET Awards 2020 saw Ricch pick up the award for Album of the Year for his debut LP ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’, while Lizzo won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist.
Migos were awarded Best Group, while Megan Thee Stallion won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist went to DaBaby. You can see the full list of winners below.
Album of the Year
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Chris Brown
Best Group
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – ‘No Guidance’
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
DaBaby
Video of the Year
DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – ‘Higher’
Video Director of the Year
Teyana ‘Spike Tee’ Taylor
Best New Artist
Roddy Ricch
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin – ‘Just for Me’
Best International Act
Burna Boy
Best New International Act
Sha Sha
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Best Actor
Michael B. Jordan
Young Stars Award
Marsai Martin
Best Movie
Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – ‘Hot Girl Summer’
BET Her Award
Beyoncé [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – ‘Brown Skin Girl’
Beyoncé also won the Humanitarian Award, and the singer used her acceptance speech to implore people to keep continuing “to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system”.