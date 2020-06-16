The 2020 BET Awards nominations have been announced and Drake leads the pack with six nods.
Aside from being recognised in the Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Video of the Year categories, Drizzy’s guest appearances on Future’s ‘Life Is Good’ and Chris Brown’s ‘No Guidance’ has put him in contention for the Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice awards.
Following close behind Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch have earned five nominations each.
Megan is up for Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice Award. Roddy is vying for Album of the Year, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice Award.
Other big names nominated include Beyoncé, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj, who are all tied for the third-most nominations with four a piece.
UK artists Stormzy and Dave are nominated in the Best International Act category, while Young T & Bugsey and Celeste are in contention for Viewers Choice: Best New International Act.
Travis Scott, Cardi B, Griselda, Migos, Rapsody and the late Pop Smoke are also nominated.
The 2020 BET Awards are scheduled to simulcast across multiple ViacomCBS networks on Sunday, June 28 at 8pm PST.
The full list of nominations are as follows:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown Feat. Drake – ‘No Guidance’
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – ‘Higher’
Future Feat. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
H.E.R. F. YG – ‘Slide’
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Hot Girl Summer’
Wale Feat. Jeremih – ‘On Chill’
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown Feat. Drake – ‘No Guidance’
DaBaby – ‘Bop’
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – ‘Higher’
Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Hot Girl Summer’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
BEST NEW ARTIST
Danileigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Fever’
Beyoncé – ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’
H.E.R. – ‘I Used To Know Her’
DaBaby – ‘Kirk’
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Fred Hammond – ‘Alright’
John P. Kee Feat. Zacardi Cortez – ‘I Made It Out’
Kanye West – ‘Follow God’
Kirk Franklin – ‘Just For Me’
PJ Morton Feat. Le’andria Johnson & Mary Mary – ‘All In His Plan’
The Clark Sisters – ‘Victory’
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
BEST MOVIE
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes Ii
Stephen Curry
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’
Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – ‘Brown Skin Girl’
Ciara Feat. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – ‘Melanin’
Layton Greene – ‘I Choose’
Lizzo Feat. Missy Elliot – ‘Tempo’
Rapsody Feat. PJ Morton – ‘Afeni’
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
Chris Brown Feat. Drake – ‘No Guidance’
DaBaby – ‘Bop’
Future Feat. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Hot Girl Summer’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’b (Drc)
Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)
Dave (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (UK)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
