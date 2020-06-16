The 2020 BET Awards nominations have been announced and Drake leads the pack with six nods.

Aside from being recognised in the Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Video of the Year categories, Drizzy’s guest appearances on Future’s ‘Life Is Good’ and Chris Brown’s ‘No Guidance’ has put him in contention for the Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice awards.

Following close behind Drake, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch have earned five nominations each.

Megan is up for Album of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice Award. Roddy is vying for Album of the Year, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice Award.

Other big names nominated include Beyoncé, Chris Brown, DaBaby, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj, who are all tied for the third-most nominations with four a piece.

UK artists Stormzy and Dave are nominated in the Best International Act category, while Young T & Bugsey and Celeste are in contention for Viewers Choice: Best New International Act.

Travis Scott, Cardi B, Griselda, Migos, Rapsody and the late Pop Smoke are also nominated.

The 2020 BET Awards are scheduled to simulcast across multiple ViacomCBS networks on Sunday, June 28 at 8pm PST.

The full list of nominations are as follows:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown Feat. Drake – ‘No Guidance’

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – ‘Higher’

Future Feat. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

H.E.R. F. YG – ‘Slide’

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Wale Feat. Jeremih – ‘On Chill’

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown Feat. Drake – ‘No Guidance’

DaBaby – ‘Bop’

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – ‘Higher’

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

BEST NEW ARTIST

Danileigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Fever’

Beyoncé – ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’

H.E.R. – ‘I Used To Know Her’

DaBaby – ‘Kirk’

Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Fred Hammond – ‘Alright’

John P. Kee Feat. Zacardi Cortez – ‘I Made It Out’

Kanye West – ‘Follow God’

Kirk Franklin – ‘Just For Me’

PJ Morton Feat. Le’andria Johnson & Mary Mary – ‘All In His Plan’

The Clark Sisters – ‘Victory’

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes Ii

Stephen Curry

BET HER AWARD

Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’

Beyoncé Feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Ciara Feat. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – ‘Melanin’

Layton Greene – ‘I Choose’

Lizzo Feat. Missy Elliot – ‘Tempo’

Rapsody Feat. PJ Morton – ‘Afeni’

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

Chris Brown Feat. Drake – ‘No Guidance’

DaBaby – ‘Bop’

Future Feat. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’b (Drc)

Sho Madjozi (S. Africa)

Dave (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (UK)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

Last month, LL Cool J argued that he “paved the way” for a number of modern rappers who approach certain themes, singling out Drake, Fabolous and Jadakiss.

Discussing his 1987 hit ‘I Need Love’, one of the first sensitive hip-hop tracks to become a hit, the rapper remembered “a lot of friction” when the track was released.

“Back then, it was really conservative and if the energy wasn’t testosterone, like I’m punching you in your face, kicking the door down, you don’t get a lot of credit,” he told Complex.