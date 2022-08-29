Betty Who on former tour mates Panic! At The Disco and favourite Britney Spears performances

Betty Who spoke to NME on the red carpet of this year’s MTV VMAs, and discussed her upcoming album ‘Big’, her former tour mates Panic! At The Disco, and her favourite Britney Spears performances. Watch our interview with the pop-star above.

The singer, who first saw success with her single ‘Somebody Loves You’ back in 2014, told us she was having a great time at the ceremony, “sweating and loving my life”. She also talked about the two year process that led to her latest album.

“October 14, my album ‘Big’ comes out and I’m super excited,” she said. “I can’t believe it’s been two and a half years of trying to get it together, and I can’t believe it’s about to out. It feels totally wild.