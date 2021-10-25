Between You And Me announce 2022 ‘Armageddon’ tour

Riding hot on the heels of their forthcoming second album, ‘Armageddon’, Melbourne-based pop-punk outfit Between You And Me have announced a national tour for the first quarter of 2022.

The quartet have eight headlining dates on the itinerary, kicking off at the UC Hub in Canberra on Thursday February 10. The tour will then roll through Wollongong, Newcastle, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide throughout the following weeks, wrapping up on Sunday February 20 with a show at Mojo’s in Fremantle.

A press release notes that support acts will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, tickets for the run are available from Between You And Me’s website.

‘Armageddon’ is set for release on November 19 via Hopeless Records. In addition to singles ‘Supervillain’, ‘Deadbeat’, ‘Butterflies’ and ‘Change’ – the latter of which dropped just last Friday (October 22) – the album will feature a collaboration with Sydney outfit Yours Truly.

Noting that ‘Armageddon’ is the most collaborative project the band have worked on thus far, frontman Jake Wilson said: “If this was going to be our last ever record, I wanted it to be a body of work that I could reflect on fondly – regardless of how ‘successful’ it was.”

Wilson also pointed out that most of ‘Armageddon’ was written during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: “Whilst it took three years between releases, the journey to release ‘Armageddon’ has certainly shaped the way it sounds. The past 18 months has given us the chance to pause and reflect on the opportunities that we have in front of us.

The band recorded ‘Armageddon’ with Canadian producer Sam Guaiana, having secured a border exemption to fly him to Australia last year. It comes as a follow-up to their 2018 debut ‘Everything Is Temporary’.

Following their own run of shows next February, the band will embark on a sprawling 13-date stint supporting Short Stack on their long-delayed reunion tour. First announced last February before being postponed three times (most recently last week), the run is now slated to kick off next June.

Between You And Me’s 2022 ‘Armageddon’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 10 – Canberra, UC Hub

Friday 11 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Saturday 12 – Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel

Sunday 13 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Thursday 17 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 18 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 19 – Adelaide, Jive

Sunday 20 – Fremantle, Mojo’s