Between You And Me join forces with Yours Truly for biting new single ‘Go To Hell’

Melbourne-based pop-punk outfit Between You And Me have teamed up with Sydney’s Yours Truly for a soaring new single titled ‘Go To Hell’, arriving ahead of the former band’s new album tomorrow.

A stylistic sibling to Between You And Me’s earlier single ‘Change’, the new song tackles themes of climate change and sustainability, with a press release noting that it touches on “society’s obsession with superficiality and blissful ignorance”.

‘Go To Hell’ eschews the band’s typically explosive, mosh-ready sound in favour of something much breezier and more melodic. The track bursts to life in its chorus, with a punchy and propulsive drum beat carrying bright vocal harmonies and tearing guitars.

Have a listen to ‘Go To Hell’ below:

In a press release, Between You And Me frontman Jake Wilson said: “As someone that is conscious of their environmental footprint on the world, I continuously found myself frustrated at the lack of awareness of other humans with their sustainability choices. ‘Go To Hell’ touches on the fact that the pressing issues that our society faces are being drowned out in the media by celebrities and influencers.

“This song is my message of frustration – how humans are overlooking the concerning dialogue in the world, just to focus on the warped reality of social media. We’re more concerned with our online façade, than climate and social issues.”

‘Go To Hell’ comes as the fifth single from Between You And Me’s forthcoming second album, ‘Armageddon’, which is set to arrive tomorrow (November 19) via Hopeless Records. In addition to ‘Change’, the album features singles ‘Supervillain’, ‘Deadbeat’ and ‘Butterflies’.

Following the album’s release, Between You And Me will support it with an eight-date national tour. Kicking off in Canberra on Thursday February 10, the band will hit stages in Wollongong, Newcastle, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle.

The band will then head out on a 13-date stint supporting Short Stack on their long-delayed reunion tour. First announced last February before being postponed three times, the run is now slated to kick off next June.

Yours Truly will also head off on their own tour in early 2022, with 14 dates lined up between January and March. Support for the tour will come from Newcastle pop-punkers Eat Your Heart Out, with Adelaide duo Towns joining for all but two shows.