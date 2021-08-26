Between You And Me call themselves out on new single ‘Deadbeat’

Melbourne pop-punk band Between You And Me have returned with their second release for the year, a new single titled ‘Deadbeat’.

The track builds in its intensity, starting off with raw, sharply mixed acoustic guitars and Jake Wilson’s emphatic lead vocal, before the full band launch into an energetic chorus. Each following verse and chorus is heavier than the last, with the final chunk of the track being an all-out, mosh-tailored rager.

‘Deadbeat’ arrives alongside a stylised music video, directed by Kyle Caulfield. Take a look at it below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Wilson explained that ‘Deadbeat’ was written after he came to the realisation he was not putting enough effort into his personal relationships. The band aimed to highlight and challenge “the self-preoccupation and isolation that can come from pursuing one’s dream, and the impact this can have on relationships”.

“Being in a band, I am often away from home for long periods of time,” Wilson said. “Whilst at home, I also found myself prioritising my own endeavours over my relationship.

“During the pandemic, I was able to spend a lot more time with my girlfriend, and I felt a sense of remorse for the unwavering support that she gave me whilst I was absorbed in my own career. ‘Deadbeat’ is a self-reflection of my behaviours as a boyfriend, and how I recognised [that] I needed to do better.”

Alongside previous single ‘Supervillain’, ‘Deadbeat’ is set to appear on Between You And Me’s forthcoming second album, due for release on Hopeless Records before the end of 2021.

Advertisement

Though the band are yet to share many concrete details on their new record, they have confirmed that it was recorded with producer Sam Guiana. The band secured a border exemption to fly Guiana to Australia from his native Canada.

They also described the album as their most collaborative project to date. Wilson commented that “if this was going to be [the band’s] last-ever record,” he “wanted it to be a body of work that [he] could reflect on fondly – regardless of how ‘successful’ it was.”