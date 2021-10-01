Between You And Me share new single ‘Butterflies’, detail second album

Melbourne pop-punk outfit Between You And Me have announced their forthcoming second album, sharing alongside it an electric new single titled ‘Butterflies’.

In a press release, frontman Jake Wilson described ‘Butterflies’ as “a song about becoming completely infatuated by someone I barely knew, and my pursuit for that feeling to become mutual”. He explained that while it is “at its core a love song”, it also “[navigates] the journey of casual relationships and how feelings evolve over time”.

The track arrives alongside a film clip directed by Kyle Caulfield and Paige Foskett. Take a look at it below:

‘Butterflies’ follows previous singles ‘Supervillain’ and ‘Deadbeat’ as the third song released from their second album, ‘Armageddon’. The record is set to land on November 19 via Hopeless Records, and also features a collaboration with Sydney outfit Yours Truly.

Noting that ‘Armageddon’ is the most collaborative project the band have worked on thus far, Wilson said: “If this was going to be our last ever record, I wanted it to be a body of work that I could reflect on fondly – regardless of how ‘successful’ it was.”

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 '𝗔𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱𝗱𝗼𝗻' 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟭𝟵, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭. Pre-order it now! 𝗯𝘆𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘂𝘀.𝗰𝗼𝗺 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 pic.twitter.com/yuvyWusIMy — Between You & Me (@BYAMAUS) September 30, 2021

Wilson also pointed to the way ‘Armageddon’ was written during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: “Whilst it took three years between releases, the journey to release ‘Armageddon’ has certainly shaped the way it sounds. The past 18 months has given us the chance to pause and reflect on the opportunities that we have in front of us.

“We get to write and perform music for people across the world and this release has become monumental for us. Whilst it has been an extremely difficult period for our band to navigate, ‘Armageddon’ certainly wouldn’t have turned out the way it did without all the challenges along the way.”

The band recorded ‘Armageddon’ with Canadian producer Sam Guaiana, having secured a border exemption to fly him to Australia last year. It comes as a follow-up to their 2018 debut ‘Everything Is Temporary’.

The full tracklisting for ‘Armageddon’ is:

1. Pleased To Meet You

2. Deadbeat

3. Butterflies

4. Change

5. Goldfish

6. Supervillain

7. Real World

8. Better Days

9. Go To Hell (feat. Yours Truly)

10. Armageddon