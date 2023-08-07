Beyoncé adds Lizzo’s name back to ‘Break My Soul’ during live performance

Beyoncé brought Lizzo’s name back to a live rendition of ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’ over the weekend.

It comes after the pop icon seemingly left Lizzo’s name off the track during one of her performances in Foxborough, Massachusetts last week which saw many of her fans quick to speculate that this was related to the recent allegations raised against Lizzo that same day – which finds her accused of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

But during her show at the FedExField in Maryland on Saturday (August 5) fans were quick to share that Beyoncé did include Lizzo’s name again as she sang the lyrics: “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl”.

Advertisement

Lizzo is being sued by three of her former dancers, who recall her pressuring a co-worker to touch a naked performer in an Amsterdam club and subjecting dancers to “excruciating” auditions. The suit also cites claims of religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage and more.

Beyonce does mention Lizzo once again but not Badu lol 😂 🤣🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🎩 pic.twitter.com/DwpCy2xoya — MrOshun (@MrOshun) August 6, 2023

Beyoncé made CERTAIN to say Lizzo's name tonight😭! pic.twitter.com/4Xh1G0eqyw — danny🫧💚² (@captainyonce) August 6, 2023

Lizzo then responded and said she was “hurt” by the “sensationalised” accusations, and has hired Marty Singer, the lawyer who has worked on recent cases against Jonah Hill, Johnny Depp, Bill Cosby and more.

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles – the mother of Beyoncé – recently told fans that the adjusted version of the track had nothing to do with the claims.

Responding, Knowles wrote: “She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop.” This is in reference to Solange Knowles’ name also being omitted from the performance. Additionally, former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland was also not mentioned in the specific performance.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Grimes also recently shared a statement supporting Lizzo after the singer was accused of sexual harassment by former backup dancers.