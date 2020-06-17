Beyonce and Jay-Z sued over ‘Black Effect’ vocal credit

Beyonce and Jay-Z are being sued by Jamaican dancer L’Antoinette Stines, who claims the pair didn’t give her due credit for her role in their song Black Effect.

In papers filed on Tuesday and subsequently obtained by TMZ, Stines claims the couple contacted her in March 2018 to help them find the best dancers for a video promoting their ‘On The Run II’ tour.

After helping them, Stines claims they asked her to record her opinions on love and was told it would be used in the video “for promotional purposes”.

Advertisement

Stines alleges she signed a contract on the day of the shoot, and was apparently told once again more that the interview would only be used for promo purposes.

But upon hearing ‘Black Effect’, taken from the pair’s ‘Everything Is Love’ album, Stines was surprised to hear that the entire first minute of the tune is her voice.

Stines claims the the lack of credit left her feeling “artistically raped”, and she is now suing Beyonce and Jay-Z for copyright infringement and violation of her right to publicity.

She’s also seeking damages and a writing credit on the song, alongside all subsequent royalties.

Advertisement

Beyonce and Jay-Z are yet to comment.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Beyonce is in talks to seal an $100 million deal with Disney for work on three upcoming movies.