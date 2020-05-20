Beyoncé and Taylor Swift join the Obamas’ virtual graduation ceremony

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are set to take part in Barack and Michelle Obama’s upcoming virtual graduation event, which will be streamed on YouTube next month.

The ‘Dear Class of 2020’ online event from YouTube Originals is due to broadcast via the video platform on Saturday, June 6.

An official listing describes the stream as “a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities.”

Yesterday (May 19) it was announced that Beyoncé and Swift would be joining the likes of BTS and Lady Gaga, who were confirmed earlier this month, in taking part.

Beyoncé will appear as a commencement speaker, delivering an “inspirational message” to the class of 2020 viewers. Specific details of Swift’s involvement, however, are not yet known.

Elsewhere on the bill are Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez and more – you can see the full line-up in the above post.

Lady Gaga’s involvement comes after she curated the recent One World: Together At Home virtual concert series, which raised almost $128 million for healthcare workers in their ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has shared her new ‘City of Lover Concert’ live film on Disney+. It was shot at her 2019 Paris Olympia Music Hall show, where she debuted her album ‘Lover’ to a live audience.