Beyoncé announces new project ‘RENAISSANCE’, coming next month

Beyoncé is set to make her return next month with a new project titled ‘RENAISSANCE’ – check out the posts below.

READ MORE: 20 albums to get excited about in 2022

The pop icon is due to release the follow-up to her latest album, 2016’s acclaimed ‘Lemonade’, at some point in 2022. Back in 2018, she teamed up with her husband Jay-Z on the joint record ‘Everything Is Love’.

Recently, Beyoncé deleted her profile pictures from her official social media accounts as she prepares to enter her next solo era.

Advertisement

Today (June 16) it’s been confirmed that ‘RENAISSANCE’ will arrive on Friday, June 29. The star shared the news in the bio on her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. Fans can now pre-save/pre-add the release (presumably a single) here.

Additionally, the official profiles for Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL posted the update along with the simplistic ‘RENAISSANCE’ artwork – see those tweets below.

The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé's back July 29 #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/BckUCIFbIC — Spotify (@Spotify) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé confirmed she was working on new music last summer. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she explained. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies.”

Advertisement

The singer continued: “Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Back in November 2021, Beyoncé dropped a powerful new track called ‘Be Alive’ which appears on the soundtrack for King Richard.

Beyoncé’s forthcoming seventh full-length effort is listed as one of NME‘s 20 albums to get excited about in 2022 – check out the full run-down here.