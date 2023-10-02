Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ concert tour documentary – watch trailer

Beyoncé has confirmed that a ‘Renaissance‘ concert tour documentary is on the way.

The pop star shared a trailer for the documentary style concert film on her Instagram today (October 2), with text on screen at the end reading: “A film by Beyoncé.”

Across vignettes of backstage and onstage ‘Renaissance’ tour performance footage, shots of her family, her travelling, members of the audience and more, Beyoncé is heard saying: “When I am performing I’m nothing but free.”

She then explains that the goal for the world tour in support of her seventh album, 2022’s ‘Renaissance, “was to create a place where everyone is free…no one is judged”.

The singer also speaks of starting anew with fresh ideas, per the maxim of renaissance.

No further details about when fans can expect the project to drop were shared.

The news follows reports that Beyoncé is in final stages of talks to bringing what was until today her rumoured world tour film to cinema screens later this year.

Variety has reported that the artist is in discussion to distribute the film directly to AMC Theatres, according to sources with knowledge of the project.

Preliminary talks with major studios and streamers were reportedly held two weeks ago, another source added, relating to a project that has supposedly been in development for years.

The film is said to feature footage from the ‘Renaissance’ shows and is a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour.

Insiders also told Variety that the release date has been penciled in for December 1.

The outlet approached AMC Theatres and a spokesperson for Beyoncé for comment, but the former didn’t respond and the latter could not be reached.

The film would follow the upcoming Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tour concert film, which will hit cinemas worldwide on October 13.

In other news, Beyoncé has crowned her hometown of Houston, Texas as the winner of the “mute” challenge during her ‘Renaissance’ tour.