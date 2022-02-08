Beyoncé and Billie Eilish score their first Oscars nominations

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish have both earned their first nominations at the Oscars in today’s (February 8) shortlist announcement.

The nominees for the 2022 Academy Awards were announced earlier this afternoon, with the ceremony set to take place on March 27.

Beyoncé and Eilish are among the five artists to be listed in the Best Original Score category, alongside Diane Warren (Four Good Days), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) and Van Morrison (Belfast). Eilish is nominated for her Bond theme tune ‘No Time To Die’, while Beyoncé is up for ‘Be Alive’, her contribution to the soundtrack of King Richard.

Upon its release last year, ‘Be Alive’ marked the US superstar’s first piece of new material since her 2020 visual album, ‘Black Is King’. The track was also nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes this year, as well as at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards in 2021.

‘No Time To Die’, meanwhile, has already won trophies at the Golden Globes 2022 and Grammys 2021, and has been nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, Satellite Awards and more.

In the Best Original Score category, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood picked up a nomination for The Power Of The Dog. He will go up against Hans Zimmer (Dune), Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up), Germaine Franco (Encanto) and Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers) in the category.

Beyoncé, Eilish and Greenwood were previously announced to be on the shortlists for their respective categories in December. Those lists featured 10 songs or scores each, which have now been whittled down to five per category.

Among the artists to have dropped off the lists are Jay-Z and Kid Cudi (The Harder They Fall), Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up), H.E.R. (Bruised), Sparks (Annette), and U2 (Sing 2). Greenwood’s Spencer score also failed to make the final nominees’ list.

Last year, Jay-Z compared Beyoncé to pop icon Michael Jackson, saying she was an “evolution” of the star.

“Bey’s gonna be mad at [me] for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella,” the rapper said in a Twitter Space hosted by Alicia Keys. “Beyoncé is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard because she is such a student.”