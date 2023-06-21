Beyoncé clip showing her frustration with stage crew during ‘Renaissance’ tour goes viral

A clip of Beyoncé in which she appears to show her frustration at crew members during a recent show in Amsterdam has gone viral.

The incident happened while the singer was performing ‘Summer Renaissance’ at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday (June 18) as part of her ‘Renaissance’ tour.

During the performance, Beyoncé appeared to become irritated with her stage crew when they missed a cue to remove a set of stairs as she performed the final song of her set.

The clip, which you can view below, shows her making frantic motions at the stairs with her left hand, at one point pushing the piece of furniture away herself with her hand. She also attempts to push the stairs with her foot.

She eventually shouts “Oh, my God!”, seemingly in the direction of the confused crew as they eventually realise what she wants them to do.

It comes after Beyoncé was recently blamed for Sweden’s inflation rise after the start of her ‘Renaissance’ tour in the country last month.

The megastar’s decision to commence her huge world tour in Sweden created a surge in restaurant and hotel pricing in the area as thousands arrived for the show. Due to this, Sweden reported higher-than-expected inflation of 9.7 per cent in May.

Michael Grahn, the chief economist at Danske Bank, the biggest bank in neighbouring Denmark, told CNN that the inflation increase was “definitely not normal. Stars come here all the time, [but] we seldom see effects like this”.

Elsewhere she recently treated a fan to a pair of her sunglasses during the second night of her ‘Renaissance’ world tour concert in London.

In a four-star review of her show in London, NME shared: “It’s refreshing to witness the playfulness that runs through the whole show; nobody could possibly deny that Beyoncé is one of music’s most talented titans, but there’s now a lightness to her performance which offers up something new. ”

Her tour will continue in Hamburg tonight (June 21) at the Volksparkstadion.

