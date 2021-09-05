Beyoncé contributes new song ‘Be Alive’ to Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ film

Beyoncé has written and recorded a song for Will Smith’s forthcoming film King Richard, titled ‘Be Alive’.

The film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. According to the Los Angeles Times, Beyoncé’s new song, currently unreleased, was co-written with Roc Nation signee DIXSON and played during the film’s closing credits.

Beyoncé’s contribution to the film suggests she could be up for an Academy Award for the track, and even perform it at the Oscars ceremony in 2022.

Advertisement

King Richard follows Richard Williams (Smith), the driven father and coach of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters themselves are played by Saniyya Sidney (Venus) and Demi Singleton (Serena).

The film has been approved by the Williams family, with Serena, Venus and sister Isha Price joining as executive producers. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on November 19.

Last month, Beyoncé indicated that new music was on the way, saying she had been working on new solo music for the last 18 months. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer said her new material will help fans find a sense of escape from the pandemic.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she said. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.

Advertisement

“After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Beyoncé’s last solo studio album was 2016’s ‘Lemonade’. She has since teamed up with her husband Jay-Z for the album ‘Everything Is Love’ in 2018.