Beyoncé gives Coi Leray her flowers: “I love watching you grow”

Coi Leray has shared that Beyoncé sent her flowers with an endearing message attached, telling the rising star she’s a big fan of her.

The rising star has found success over the years in 2021 after her breakthrough single ‘No More Parties’ went double platinum. She is best known for her single ‘Players’, which became her highest-charting single after peaking at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Tuesday (September 12), the 26-year-old shared a series of photos of a beautiful white floral arrangement to her Instagram and the sweet note it came with. “I’m a fan of yours and I love watching you grow,” the note read, “You’re a very talented young lady. Love, Beyoncé.”

In the caption, Leray wrote: “The queen has spoken… Thank you for inspiring all of us not only with music but just how you carry yourself with such grace. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Recently, Coi Leray helped DJ Khaled open up for Queen Bey on September 2 at one of the many LA shows on the US leg of the ‘Renaissance’ tour. She performed her megahit ‘Players’ on the now iconic stage.

At next month’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, the young star will be up for five awards; Best Live Performer, Song of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration and Hip-Hop Album of the Year.

On September 8, Leray teamed up with Busta Rhymes to release ‘Luxury Life’. This collaboration comes after Leray paid tribute to Rhymes at this year’s BET Awards hip-hop 50 celebrations with a rework of ‘Players’. Watch it below.

In April, Coi Leray entered into an on-and-off beef with fellow rapper Latto, due to the latter mentioning her in her popular ‘Put It On Da Floor’ song. The beef was seemingly squashed when Latto said on stage at this year’s Coachella, “Coi, I love ya body, baby!”

However, in a recent snippet, it is speculated that Leray clapped back at Latto, rapping: “Yeah, I’m on they ass / Hop up on that couch and roll a Latto out the bag.” In return, last Friday, Latto hopped on the remix of Young Nudy’s ‘Peaches and Eggplants’ where she mentioned Leray’s dad, rapper and The Source founder Benzino. She rapped: “Gimme that neck like Benzino.”

Leray revealed a text exchange between her and her father reacted to the line. Benzino told his daughter, “She admires u…They all do… Just stay focused…I got the most famous neck on earth.”

Latto explained that the line referred to the fact Benzino has “no neck” on Instagram Live, saying: “I said ‘Gimme that neck like Benzino…’ If I say, ‘Gimme that,’ that means it’s took, right? That means it’s gone, right?