Beyoncé hailed as “Wonder Woman of history” for new DC Comics series

The likes of Beyoncé, Janelle Monáe and US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been hailed as real-life superheroes for a new DC Comics series.

The new Wonder Women of History book series sees female/non-binary writers and artists telling 17 stories of women who “take up Wonder Woman’s iconic mantle” in a wide array of fields.

As well as shining a spotlight on Monáe and Ocasio-Cortez, the new series also provides a look at influential figures including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, LGBTQ+ rights activist Edith Windsor, transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson and gun control activist Emma Gonzalez.

Other leading figures who have been highlighted include disability rights activist Judith Heumann, stand-up comic Tig Notaro and Dominique Dawes – the first African American gymnast to win an individual Olympic medal.

You can check out some of the individual designs below.

Last week, Beyoncé pledged to give another $1 million (£756k) to Black-owned small businesses via her BeyGOOD foundation.

The star set up the philanthropic organisation in 2013 and has used it to help provide Flint, Michigan with clean water, victims of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and, most recently, those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The previously announced Black-owned Small Business Impact Fund was launched in July in partnership with NAACP and gave 20 Black-owned businesses across the US a $10,000 (£7,558) grant each.

A second round will now open later this month.