Beyoncé to become honorary Santa Clara mayor for a day to celebrate ‘Renaissance’ show

Beyoncé can now add mayor of Santa Clara to her long list of achievements and accolades.

The city of Santa Clara has declared that Beyoncé will be named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara for today (August 30) in honour of her ‘Renaissance’ tour stop at the Levi’s Stadium.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyonce’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium,” Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton said in a statement, per The Mercury News. “Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement.”

Beyoncé is now the latest pop star to be named an honorary mayor of Santa Clara. Taylor Swift was named honorary mayor on July 28 and 29 as part of her ‘Eras’ tour dates at the Levi’s Stadium. The city was also dubbed “Swiftie Clara” for those two days.

Earlier this year, it was reported that ‘Renaissance’ could be Beyoncé’s highest-grossing concert tour ever, and may even exceed the revenue she has earned from all of her previous concerts combined.

Her last tour, 2018’s ‘On The Run II’ was reported to have made $254million (£203million) in gross revenue, whereas her current run of dates is rumoured to be on course to clear over $2billion (£1.6billion).

Her show in London earlier this year was given a five-star review from NME, which described it as “the summer’s glitziest tour”.

“It’s refreshing to witness the playfulness that runs through the whole show,” it read. “Nobody could possibly deny that Beyoncé is one of music’s most talented titans, but there’s now a lightness to her performance which offers up something new.”

Oprah Winfrey also shared her praise for the highly acclaimed tour, describing it as “the most extraordinary show” she has seen.