Beginning the website entry, Bey shared a quote from US poet Maya Angelou: “The question is not how to survive, but how to thrive with passion, compassion, humor and style.”

Beyoncé continued: “Their passion and brilliance shone on courts, zoom stages, streaming services, television, books, dance and song. They gave us joy and provided escapism in the midst of an overwhelming year.”

Earlier this month, Bey took to her website to praise Meghan Markle’s “courage and leadership” in wake of her and Prince Harry’s revelatory interview with Oprah Winfrey. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” she wrote.

Beyoncé also sent Taylor Swift a handwritten note congratulating her on winning the Album Of The Year award at the Grammys for ‘Folklore’. Posting an image of the flowers and message, Swift hailed the singer as “the queen of grace”.

This year’s Grammys saw Beyoncé make history, breaking the record for the most Academy wins by a female artist or any singer, male or female (she now has 28 Grammys overall).