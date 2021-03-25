Beyoncé has paid tribute to Adele, Cardi B and more to mark this year’s Women’s History Month.
Writing in a post on her website titled ‘Women’s History Month: The Entertainers’, the singer honoured “the women entertainers (and sports greats) who rose to the occasion in delivering stand out feats that made us all shine”.
Bey’s message was accompanied by a black-and-white grid displaying the portraits of her 20 chosen women, including the aforementioned stars as well as Megan Thee Stallion, Mariah Carey and Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You).
The singer also paid homage to her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, and her sister Solange Knowles. You can see the image below.
The Entertainers.https://t.co/V63MffuLAv #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/rVjgwE2hYb
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) March 23, 2021
Beginning the website entry, Bey shared a quote from US poet Maya Angelou: “The question is not how to survive, but how to thrive with passion, compassion, humor and style.”
Beyoncé continued: “Their passion and brilliance shone on courts, zoom stages, streaming services, television, books, dance and song. They gave us joy and provided escapism in the midst of an overwhelming year.”
Earlier this month, Bey took to her website to praise Meghan Markle’s “courage and leadership” in wake of her and Prince Harry’s revelatory interview with Oprah Winfrey. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” she wrote.
Beyoncé also sent Taylor Swift a handwritten note congratulating her on winning the Album Of The Year award at the Grammys for ‘Folklore’. Posting an image of the flowers and message, Swift hailed the singer as “the queen of grace”.
This year’s Grammys saw Beyoncé make history, breaking the record for the most Academy wins by a female artist or any singer, male or female (she now has 28 Grammys overall).