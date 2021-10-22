Beyoncé shares new song in trailer for Serena and Venus Williams biopic

Beyoncé has shared a new song in the trailer for the forthcoming Serena and Venus Williams biopic – watch the trailer and hear ‘Be Alive’ below.

Will Smith stars as the highly driven father to the tennis legends and sisters in the forthcoming film King Richard, which will come to cinemas and HBO Max on November 19.

“Do you know how much we have pride?/How hard we have to try?” Beyoncé sings on the dramatic piano-based song, which was announced to be included in the film last month.

Advertisement

Watch the new King Richard trailer and hear snippets of Beyoncé’s ‘Be Alive’ below:

Smith portrays Richard Williams in the biopic, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters And Men) while the Williams sisters themselves are played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. Aunjanue Ellis, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal also appear as Oracene “Brandi” Williams and coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci respectively.

According to Warner Bros., King Richard presents Smith’s character as “an undeterred father” with a “relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game” who is “instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever.”

Last month, Beyoncé indicated that new music was on the way, saying she had been working on new solo music for the last 18 months. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the singer said her new material will help fans find a sense of escape from the pandemic.

Advertisement

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” she said. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.

“After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”