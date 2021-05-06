Beyoncé once told Victoria Beckham how the Spice Girls “inspired” her

Victoria Beckham has recalled the time Beyoncé told her that she was “inspired” by the Spice Girls.

Appearing on the latest edition of the Breaking Beauty podcast (released May 5), the singer turned fashion designer – aka Posh Spice – spoke about her experience of crossing paths with Queen Bey.

“I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am’,” Beckham remembered.

Advertisement

“When someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that’s quite something.”

You can listen to the full conversation below.

Posh Spice and Beyoncé enjoyed huge success in the 1990s-early ’00s in the Spice Girls and Destiny’s Child respectively, with both groups going on to reunite on multiple occasions since.

While Beyoncé has become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet (she recently won her record-breaking 28th Grammy), Beckham’s focus now lies on her successful fashion career.

Advertisement

Explaining her decision to not participate in Spice Girls’ 2019 live reunion, Posh said: “I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company. I’m 45 now and very happy to be the woman I am… I’m not trying to change, I want to be the best version of myself.”

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this week that the Spice Girls are gearing up to reunite once again – this time for a sequel to their 1997 film Spice World. The big-screen project is said to part of the group’s 25th anniversary plans.