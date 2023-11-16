Beyoncé reportedly in talks for next residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere

Beyoncé is reportedly in talks for the next live residency at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.

The innovative, multi-billion dollar venue, operated by the company that owns Madison Square Garden, opened back in September with an ongoing U2 residency. No other acts are currently scheduled to perform there after the group’s stint ends next February.

According to the New York Post, Beyoncé is currently in talks with the executive chairman of MSG Networks, James Dolan, about creating a $10million (£8m) concert for the Sphere in 2024.

The singer is said to have already toured the venue with her manager and mother, Tina Knowles, and her husband Jay-Z. However, it is reported that she has not yet signed a deal.

It comes after Beyoncé’s huge ‘Renaissance’ world tour concluded last month. Earlier this year, statistics from Forbes showed that the run of stadium dates could make over $2billion (£1.6billion).

Last week it was reported that the Sphere had lost $98.4million (£80.5million) since opening. An act of Beyoncé’s size would be sure to give the venue a boost should she decide to strike a deal.

A source told the NYP that Dolan has also considered Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi as other artists who could perform at the Sphere next. Gaga made a surprise appearance at one of U2’s Vegas gigs last month.

During an earnings call on November 8, Dolan told analysts: “We’re having conversations with artists across a wide variety of genres, including discussing runs of varying lengths.

“We expect to host two additional residencies in the [first half of 2024] and look forward to sharing more detail.”

The Sphere is said to make very little in ticket sales alone, and instead generates profits from suite sales and selling advertising space on the LED screens that wrap the inside and outside of the arena.

In a five-star review of U2’s opening night at the Sphere, NME hailed the show’s “breathtaking visuals” and “cinematic climax”. Writer Damian Jones concluded: “This is just the start of a stunning residency which will only continue to blossom with each passing night in this city of blinding lights.”

A similar venue had been planned to open in Stratford, east London. However, progress was temporarily halted by Michael Gove earlier this year following opposition from locals and AEG, which operates The O2, located just four miles away from where the arena had been proposed to be built.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé recently shared a dramatic official trailer for her upcoming ‘Renaissance’ tour concert film.