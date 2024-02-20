Beyoncé says cutting off her hair in 2013 was an “intentional” act of rebellion

Beyoncé has opened up about cutting off her luscious locks in 2013 for a pixie cut.

Speaking to Essence Magazine to promote her new hair care line, Cécred, Beyoncé spoke about the importance hair played in her life growing up. Her mother, Tina Knowles, ran and operated her own salon, and further educated Beyoncé and her family on the importance of hair in Black culture.

When asked what prompted Beyoncé’s decision to chop off her hair in 2013, the singer revealed that it revolved around a major transformation in her life. “I remember the day I decided to just cut all my hair off. I didn’t have a particular style in mind. It wasn’t an aesthetic choice, but it was a very big emotional transformation and metamorphosis that I was going through,” she explained.

“So much of my identity as a performer has been connected to flowing hair. Cutting my hair off was me rebelling against being this woman that society thinks I’m supposed to be.”

She went on to say: “I was a new mother, and something about the liberation of becoming a mother made me want to just shed all of that. It was a physical representation of me shedding the expectations put upon me. I just wanted it off.”

Concluding on the topic, Beyoncé said: “It was very intentional. And it was what I needed to do. And after that, I became super brave. It was the first step to many more audacious decisions I made in my life and my career that have led to who I am now.”

