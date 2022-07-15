Beyoncé shares first TikTok featuring ‘Break My Soul’ and a cameo from Cardi B

Beyoncé may have joined TikTok last year, but the singer hadn’t posted anything on the video-sharing platform until now.

Taking to the buzzy video-sharing app yesterday (July 14), Beyoncé posted a compilation of clips from other TikTok users dancing and reacting to her latest single, ‘Break My Soul’. Among the footage is a video of Cardi B, screaming along to the line, “In case you forgot how we act outside.”

“Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy!” Beyoncé captioned the TikTok, which has amassed 3.6million views. “Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL!”

Check it out below.

Beyoncé released ‘Break My Soul’ last month, sampling Robin S and Big Freedia. Speaking about the track in a four-star review, NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams said: “With dance music (especially disco) being the sound of revolution when ballroom culture started to evolve, electronic music has always been significant to queer spaces.”

“So with Beyoncé using the genre to tell those ‘searching for something that lives inside [them]’ to get motivation to build their own foundations, this is a motivation track. And if you don’t need any motivation, then you can simply enjoy this track, turning any walkway into a runway.”

The cut is the first single off Beyoncé’s forthcoming seventh studio album, ‘RENAISSANCE’, which is slated for release on July 29. It will mark the singer’s first record in six years, following on from her 2016 LP ‘Lemonade’.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote last month. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”