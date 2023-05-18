Beyoncé shares full list of credits for ‘Renaissance’ world tour

Beyoncé has shared more details about her current ‘Renaissance’ world tour – see the full, exhaustive list below.
The tour, behind last year’s lauded ‘Renaissance’ LP, began in Stockholm, Sweden last week (May 10), and will head to the UK and North America before the end of the year.
Included in the new list, which has been published on Beyoncé’s official website, are names of the show’s dancers, producers, technicians, lighting directors, choreographers and more.
Beyoncé herself is listed as the director, executive producer and creative director of the show.
See the full list of credits here.
At the opening show on the tour, the R&B icon presented fans with a stunning 36-song setlist, which covered her illustrious career and focused heavily on ‘Renaissance’.
As well as including numerous fan favourites — namely ‘Love on Top’, ‘Crazy In Love’, ‘Formation’ and ‘Drunk In Love’ — the show in Stockholm also saw several live debuts for songs including ‘Cuff It’, ‘Break My Soul’ and ‘Summer Renaissance’.
The singer also surprised fans by making the bathrooms onsite gender-neutral. This is despite the tour making stops in plenty of states which recently passed laws and policies that banned gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18. These states included Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.
Back in 2016, Beyoncé published an update on her official website, praising “those doing the good work” against non-inclusive laws passed in North Carolina.
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour will see her tour the UK, Europe and North America between May and September. Check out her complete list of tour dates below – tickets are available here.
Beyoncé’s remaining UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour dates are:
MAY
14 – Brussels, Belgium, Baudoin Stadium
17 – Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium
20 – Edinburgh, UK, Murrayfield
23 – Sunderland, UK, Stadium Of Light
26 – Paris, France, Stade De France
29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
JUNE
01 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
03 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
04 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium
11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome
15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion
17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena
21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion
24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park
27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy
JULY
08 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre
12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field
15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium
17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium
20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium
22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field
26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field
29 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
AUGUST
01 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium
03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field
05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field
09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium
11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium
16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium
18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium
21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente
24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium
26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium
30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium
SEPTEMBER
02 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium
11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place
13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field
18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium
21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium
23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium
27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome
Ahead of the tour beginning, it was reported by Forbes that Beyoncé could clear over $2billion (£1.6billion) from her ‘Renaissance’ tour — over half a billion more than Taylor Swift is set to make on her ‘Eras’ tour.