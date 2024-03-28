Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ to include cover of The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’

Beyoncé‘s upcoming album ‘Cowboy Carter‘ will reportedly include a cover of The Beatles‘ Blackbird.

Yesterday (March 27), Bey shared the tracklist for her album, which will drop tomorrow (March 29). So far, she’s released two singles in anticipation of ‘Cowboy Carter’, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages’.

Fans also spotted ‘Blackbird’ amongst the names, and it’s been confirmed that Beyoncé will indeed cover the iconic Beatles song for everyone to hear tomorrow. Some have also noted that ‘Blackbird’ was originally written in honour of the Civil Rights movement back in 1968 – perhaps a clue as to why Beyoncé decided to cover it for her country-inspired second act.

‘Blackbird’ won’t be the only cover appearing on ‘Cowboy Carter’ – Dolly Parton also accidentally confirmed Queen Bey would be singing her rendition of ‘Jolene’ earlier this month. Miley Cyrus and Post Malone were also discovered to be collaborators on the record.

See the full tracklist for ‘Cowboy Carter’ below:

The ‘Cowboy Carter’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Ameriican Requiem’

2. ‘Blackbird’ (The Beatles Cover)

3. ’16 Carriages’

4. ‘Protector’

5. ‘My Rose’

6. ‘Smoke Hour with Willie Nelson’

7. ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

8. ‘Bodyguard’

9. ‘Dolly P’

10. ‘Jolene’ (Dolly Parton Cover)

11. ‘Daughter’

12. ‘Spaghettii’ (feat. Shaboozey)

13. ‘Alliigator Tears’

14. ‘Smoke Hour II’

15. ‘Just For Fun’

16. ‘II Most Wanted’ (feat. Miley Cyrus)

17. ‘Levii’s Jeans’ (feat. Post Malone)

18. ‘Flamenco’

19. ‘The Linda Martell Show’

20. ‘Ya Ya’

21. ‘Oh Louisiana’

22. ‘Desert Eagle’

23. ‘Riiverdance’

24. ‘II Hands II Heaven’

25. ‘Tytant’

26. ‘Sweet Honey Buckin’’

27. ‘Amen’

The singer has so far drawn mixed responses after sharing the news that she was releasing a country album. Azealia Banks has described her new music as “white woman cosplay”, adding that she is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”.

Beyoncé went on to address some of the backlash on Instagram, writing: “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

However, the release of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ has made her the first Black woman to top the Country charts. Beyoncé has also become the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hip Songs charts since they began in 1958.

So far, the only other artists to have led both charts are Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ray Charles and Morgan Wallen.