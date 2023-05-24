Beyoncé’s father wants “one last album” from Destiny’s Child

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé‘s father and Destiny’s Child manager, has revealed in a new interview that he would like to see Destiny’s Child reunite for “one last album”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Knowles spoke of a possible reunion for the group, saying that a return would be “a decision that the ladies would have to make”, adding that he would “certainly support” a return.

“I would certainly, certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well,” Knowles said. He also said that a reunion would leave fans “overjoyed”.

“I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And hopefully they do one last time in their career. Hopefully they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen. Because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Knowles said that Destiny’s Child’s members having solo careers was always part of the plan: “We strategized five years out in the beginning of these ladies’ career, where they will be, which is why they did their solo projects. Doing Destiny’s Child, that was not happenstance or luck, that was strategy that each one of them will build their own unique following. And their own unique base, come back together, Destiny’s Child, go back out as solo artists. That was all strategy.”

Destiny’s Child, who split in 2006, last performed together in 2018 at Beyoncé’s now-iconic headlining set at Coachella. For the mini-reunion, Destiny’s Child performed three songs – ‘Lose My Breath’, ‘Say My Name’ and ‘Soldier’.

Beyoncé is currently on her grand ‘Renaissance’ tour. After holding two opening performances in Stockholm (May 10) and Brussels (May 14), Beyoncé brought her long-awaited ‘Renaissance’ tour to the UK – kicking off with a performance in Cardiff last Wednesday (May 17) and at Sunderland’s Stadium Of Light on Tuesday (May 23), before heading over to Paris for a show at the Stade De France.

From there, she will perform two back-to-back dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on May 29 and 30, before enlisting on more European dates, and eventually heading over to North America.

At the shows, Beyoncé surprised fans by making the bathrooms onsite gender-neutral — despite the tour making stops in plenty of states which recently passed laws and policies that banned gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18. These states included Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.

It was also announced earlier this month that Beyoncé could clear over $2billion (£1.6billion) from the tour – over half a billion more than Taylor Swift is set to make on her ‘Eras’ tour.