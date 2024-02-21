Beyoncé’s mum Tina Knowles hits back at critics of new country direction: “We have always celebrated cowboy culture”

Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé, has addressed those who have criticised her daughter’s new country direction.

The ‘Renaissance’ singer recently made history by becoming the first Black woman to reach Number One on the US country chart with her new single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’. Her mother Tina took to her official Instagram account to defend critics who have been questioning Beyoncé’s claim to country music.

Tina shared a video clip of a compilation of country-style photos of the ‘Crazy In Love’ singer. “We have always celebrated Cowboy Culture growing up in Texas. We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to White culture only. In Texas there is a huge black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning,” began the post’s accompanying caption.

Advertisement

It continued: “When people ask why is Beyoncé wearing cowboy hats? It’s really funny, I actually laugh because it’s been there since she was a kid. We went to rodeos every year and my whole family dressed in western fashion. Solange [singer and Beyoncé’s sister] did a whole brilliant Album and Project based on Black Cowboy Culture. It definitely was a part of our culture growing up.”

Beyoncé released ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ during the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this month, when announcing her eighth studio album ‘Renaissance Act II’, which is due to arrive on March 29. She also shared the track ’16 Carriages’ from the upcoming record.

Additionally, the singer has become the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hip Songs charts since these run-downs began in 1958. The only other artists to have led both charts are Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ray Charles and Morgan Wallen.

Yesterday’s chart update (February 20) reflected the seven days leading up to February 15, meaning ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ (released February 11) earned its positions after just four days of tracking.

Advertisement

In other Tina Knowles news, she recently explained why she liked a negative post about Janet Jackson on social media.

“I received a phone call that I’m trending for liking a post about ticket prices and an artist overcharging,” she began.

“First of all, being on the other side of that, I know better than anyone what a great production costs, and that it’s expensive and I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson, who is the queen of production,” she added.

She went on to say that the Jackson family is “the First Family of music” and “always have been,” adding “I respect them.”