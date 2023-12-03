Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ reportedly set to make over $22million at box office opening

Beyoncé‘s Renaissance concert film has been estimated to make over $22million (£17million) at its box office opening.

The highly-anticipated film, which was released November 25 in the US, has already been praised in its first reviews. Deadline said “the intimate insight into her life at this stage in her career is a special treat,” whilst Today called Renaissance “unlike any films she’s done before, the singer’s latest production stands apart in its breathtaking visuals”.

The Hollywood Reporter are now reporting that the film could earn between $21-24million in its domestic debut. Renaissance earned $11.5million (£9million) on Friday alone, including $5million (£3.9million) in Thursday previews. According to the them, it could be the biggest early December opening in two decades.

Combined with its international showings, Renaissance is predicted to earn a total of $40million on its opening weekend.

NME praised the tour in a four-star review of the London opening night: “It’s refreshing to witness the playfulness that runs through the whole show; nobody could possibly deny that Beyoncé is one of music’s most talented titans, but there’s now a lightness to her performance which offers up something new.”

To celebrate the release of the Renaissance premiere, Beyoncé dropped a new single ‘MY HOUSE’, which soundtracks the film’s credits. Co-written and co-produced by Beyoncé alongside The-Dream, ‘MY HOUSE’ suggests it could potentially be a ‘Renaissance’ off-cut as it references “Renaissance/The revolution” in its lyrics.

At the London premiere on November 30, Beyoncé welcomed a star-studded cast of celebrites to the red carpet. Taylor Swift made an appearance, echoing Beyoncé’s own visit to her ‘Eras Tour’ film premiere.

Other celebrities who attended included former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, as well as Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét, Lizzo, and Chlöe and Halle Bailey.