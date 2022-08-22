Beyond The Valley announces venue for 2022 festival, will release line-up this week

In partnership with Beyond The Valley

After announcing back in May that Beyond The Valley would return this year, festival organisers have now confirmed the official dates and venues for the comeback edition.

As previously reported, the camping festival will run over four nights at the very end of the year, kicking off on Wednesday December 28 and wrapping up on New Year’s Day. It’ll mark the festival’s return to that format for the first time since 2019 – the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, and last year it was reimagined as a two-day event in Melbourne dubbed Beyond The City.

Beyond The Valley usually takes place in the regional Victorian town of Lardner, West Gippsland. This year’s edition will move eastward to Barunah Plains in Hesse, some 125km from Melbourne’s CBD, for the first time. It’ll be hosted on the scenic site of a natural amphitheatre spanning 100,000 square metres.

As for the artists performing there, it was announced today (August 22) that the full line-up for Beyond The Valley 2022 will arrive this Thursday (August 25). A newly shared promo clip teases the inclusion of Kaytranada, with his H.E.R. collaboration ‘Intimidated’ soundtracking the video. Back in April, a similar video teased that Bicep would appear on the line-up.

Have a look at the new promo video below:

All three of the festival’s signature main stages will return, albeit with various upgrades. The titular Main Stage will feature a custom design that organisers say will be its largest ever, while the Dance Tent will be flanked by a 70-metre wide wall of LED lights and a Funktion-One soundsystem. Dr Dan’s – the festival’s multi-tiered “dancefloor colosseum” – will also receive a new layout.

In addition, this year’s Beyond The Valley will host its first ever Podcast Stage, where punters will be able to engage with live and interactive sessions from an as-yet-unannounced roster of podcasters. There will also be a secret stage installation called the Schmall Klüb, where artists will perform impromptu DJ sets on no fixed schedule. This area will only be accessible through a secret entrance, though organisers have hinted it will take the form of a portaloo door.

This year’s festival also comes with a heightened focus on accessibility – Main Stage performances will feature Auslan interpreters and dedicated viewing platforms, while a designated accessible campsite will be positioned closer to the main arena.

Elsewhere at the festival will be a Beach Club with pools open to festival-goers, a series of interactive art installations, an open mic stage, a doof stick-making workshop, sessions for yoga, pilates and meditation, and a range of other non-musical programs.

Ticketing details for Beyond The Valley 2022 are yet to be confirmed, though today organisers also announce a festival-first “daily entry” option, allowing punters to leave and return to the festival site each day.

Ticket sales will also tie in to the festival’s philanthropic efforts; this year, Beyond The Valley has partnered with Humanitix, which will channel profits earned through booking fees towards “education projects for the world’s most disadvantaged children”. Additionally, as part of the festival’s ongoing partnership with the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience (AIME), $1 from each ticket sold will go towards funding the AIME’s own educational programs.

Furthermore, sales of vehicle and coach passes will go towards funding the purchase of carbon credits that will offset the festival’s CO2 emissions. For this, Beyond The Valley is partnering with Treecreds.

Elsewhere, the festival’s team have committed to establishing a grants program that will donate $50,000 to local community groups annually. It’s been projected that the festival’s move from Lardner to Hesse will inject approximately $30million into the local region.