Beyond The Valley announces two-day Melbourne festival

Organisers of Beyond The Valley will transform the festival from a four-day camping festival into a two-day inner-city event.

In a statement shared yesterday (August 18) on social media, it was announced the festival would run between 30-31 December in Melbourne, instead of its usual Lardner location. Organisers said it was “the approach which gives us the best chance of being all together this New Year’s”.

“While we had full intention of making a triumphant comeback in our usual format this year, the reality is the situation in Australia remains volatile and the threat of snap lockdowns makes planning a large-scale camping festival unfeasible,” organisers wrote in a statement.

“With no insurance currently available for events and no concrete timeline for music festivals to return, we’ve sadly made the decision that Beyond The Valley will not be operating as a four-day camping event this year.

“The prospect of facing a last-minute cancellation is too crushing, potentially causing a blow we would not be able to come back from and shattering all of your New Year’s plans.”

According to the team, the (presumably all-Australian) line-up and the undisclosed Melbourne location have been locked in.

Beyond The Valley’s 2020 festival was cancelled due to mass gathering restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The 2019 event featured a line-up of Cub Sport, Mallrat, Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Confidence Man, among other acts.