Beyond The Valley reportedly on hold due to severe weather conditions

Beyond The Valley festival, which is currently underway in Lardner, Victoria, has reportedly been put on hold due to severe weather conditions.

As the Daily Mail reports, the festival’s main stage was closed just before noon today. Some festivalgoers have been told it will not reopen until 8pm – around the time German DJ Claptone is due to take the stage. Mallrat, Cub Sport and Tyler, the Creator are due to headline the main stage today (December 30), day three of the five-day fest.

Per 7news, Beyond The Valley has also taken down part of a tent structure at one of the stages.

Beyond The Valley had posted a severe weather warning on Sunday (December 29) in anticipation of today’s heatwave and strong wind conditions, cautioning festivalgoers that they “may potentially close the main arena for the duration of the high wind period expected”.

In the same post, organisers also asked punters to stay hydrated, seek shade and “secure your tents, external structures and belongings, and take down everything else including marquees, extra shade cloth, inflatables and anything else in your campground”. Attendees aiming to come to the festival on Monday were requested to delay their arrival “until the cooler weather hits in the late afternoon”.

As of writing, Beyond The Valley has not made any official statements or updates since the post. See it in full below.

SEVERE WEATHER WARNING – PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT INFO BELOW: We are expecting an extreme weather day tomorrow,… Posted by Beyond The Valley on Sunday, December 29, 2019

This comes just a day after Falls Festival in Lorne was called off due to extreme weather conditions, and 9,000 attendees asked to evacuate. Several acts due to perform at Falls have played or are due to play makeup shows, many of them in support of the Country Fire Authority.