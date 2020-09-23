Beyond The Willows share ‘Into The Sun,’ featuring Ruby Fields

Sydney indie band Beyond The Willows have enlisted the help of Ruby Fields for their new single, ‘Into The Sun’.

Released today (September 23), the song serves as the title track to the band’s debut studio album. Its release is accompanied by a new music video. Watch it below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist Sam Strachan explained that the song served as a tribute to a late friend, Connor Egan.

“He meant a lot to both Ruby and I, so the song is special,” he says. “It’s a reminder he’s looking out for us and guiding us when we get lost.”

Fields had previously also written a song for Egan, ‘Conny’, which featured on her 2019 EP ‘Permanent Hermit’.

Beyond The Willows formed in early 2018, releasing a self-titled EP in April of that year. They then followed its release with a new single, ‘Coming Back’, in February 2019.

Fields, meanwhile, was last seen in March 2020 on a national tour supporting Dune Rats. She and her band will release a new single, ‘Pretty Grim’, to streaming services tomorrow after premiering it on triple j this morning.

Beyond The Willows will launch the single with a show at Brass Monkey in their hometown of Cronulla on Wednesday September 30.