Bez says that Shaun Ryder and Noel Gallagher have recorded a future “Number One” together

Happy Mondays‘ Bez has cast doubt over the band making any new music together, but revealed that frontman Shaun Ryder has recorded a track with Noel Gallagher.

The maraca-shaking legend was speaking to NME for this week’s edition of Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells, when we asked him if fans should expect any new material from the baggy Manchester icons.

“No. I don’t think we’ll ever do any new music because we’ve got that thing like Oasis with a brotherly relationship going on [between Shaun and his brother bandmate Paul Ryder] so for that reason, I don’t think they’ll be any new Mondays music any time soon,” he replied.

Bez did however, go on discuss how Ryder has “done a solo album that’s really good” featuring a very special guest.

“There’s a track that he and Noel Gallagher have done together that’s going to be big,” Bez continued. “It’s going to be Number One. It’s two Manchester legends singing together and it sounds amazing.”

This comes after news that Ryder has also recorded a song with Robbie Williams, after the pair bonded over their shared fascination with UFOs.

Gallagher meanwhile has also been at work on new material, with one song that he claims sounds “very much like The Cure“, and voicing his desire for The Stone Roses’ John Squire to play on his next record. He shared the previously unreleased demo ‘We’re Gonna Get There In The End‘ back in December, following on from his trilogy of EPs – ‘Black Star Dancing‘, ‘This Is The Place‘ and ‘Blue Moon Rising‘. His last album with the High Flying Birds was 2017’s ‘Who Built The Moon?‘.

He and brother Liam have also reportedly launched a new film company, sparking rumours of an Oasis biopic being in the works.