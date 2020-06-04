Bhad Babie enters rehab for mental health and substance abuse treatment

Bhad Babie has entered rehab to seek treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues, her management has confirmed.

The rapper, real name Danielle Bregoli, has been in the facility for several weeks as she undergoes treatment for a “combination of things”, including childhood trauma and substance abuse.

In a statement issued to TMZ, her management team said: “We are very proud of Danielle for recognising that she needed help and seeking it out.”

A further statement on her Instagram confirmed she was “in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support.”

Bregoli first show to fame in 2016, after a notorious performance on Dr Phil spawned her viral catchphrase “Catch me outside, how about that?”

In 2017, she went on to become the youngest female rapper ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single ‘These Heaux’.

Her debut mixtape, ’15’, secured her second top 100 entry with ‘Hi Bitch’ and also featured collaborations with YG, Lil Baby, and City Girls.

Late last year, she spoke out after online footage showed her fighting rival Woah Vicky, whose real name is Victoria Waldrip.

The incident reportedly occurred at a recording studio in Georgia, after Bhad Bhabie “pulled up” on Waldrip.

